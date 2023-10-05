Subscribe
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
Breaking News, Buda, Community, Education, Kyle, Main, News
Staff Report on
October 5, 2023
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose

In an email from Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright, it was announced that earlier this week a 15-year-old student was found deceased in their home — the seventh since summer 2022.

The death is formally being investigated as a fentanyl overdose by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The email is below:

 

Dear Hays CISD Family, 

I am saddened to report that earlier this week we learned that one of our 15-year-old students died at home. Our counselors and staff have been working behind the scenes to provide support services for this student’s friends and teachers. Today, we learned from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office that the student’s death is formally being investigated as a possible fentanyl overdose.  

The loss of such a young person is always a tragedy, regardless of cause, and we are heartbroken. Though we do not know the cause of death for this student, and won’t know it until law enforcement completes its investigation, I can tell you that it is our continuing worst fear – to lose another student from a danger that remains present in our district and across the country. We have previously lost six students to this evil since the summer of 2022 – each a beautiful and precious life taken much too soon.     

We will continue our efforts to speak up about the fentanyl threat and speak out to anyone who will listen about what we believe are the needs and challenges necessary to fight this drug. It is a problem that we must fight at all levels and we must all be engaged, together, in defeating it.  

Wimberley volleyball wins 3-1 over Navarro
Sports, Wimberley Texans
Wimberley volleyball wins 3-1 over Navarro
WIMBERLEY — The Lady Texans volleyball team 24-6 (4-1) used all their hitters to beat the visiting Navarro Panthers 25-16, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-23 in a...
October 4, 2023
Most Read
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
Kyle, News
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
September 27, 2023
With the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, TXB (or Texas Born) celebrated its grand opening at 145 Lehman Road in Kyle on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The family of r...
Buda to contest Milestone’s request for Persimmon MUD
Breaking News, Buda...
Buda to contest Milestone’s request for Persimmon MUD
By Staff Report BUDA 
September 21, 2023
BUDA — Buda City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to contest a recent petition to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for the forma...
Co-defendant in murder case gets 5 years probation for tampering
Main, News...
Co-defendant in murder case gets 5 years probation for tampering
Appeal by Stevens' husband for murder, tampering denied by state appellate court
By Natalie Frels 
September 27, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Jeanette Stevens, 43, of Buda, exited the courtroom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, as a free, but supervised woman, after the District Attorney’...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.