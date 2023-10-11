Subscribe
Dahlstrom hits high note with fine arts dedication
PHOTO BY BRITTANY KELLEY
Community, Kyle, News
Brittany Kelley on
October 11, 2023
Dahlstrom hits high note with fine arts dedication

Leroy Gerdes gives a celebratory speech after the new Dahlstrom Middle School Leroy Gerdes Fine Arts Wing is unveiled. During the dedication ceremony on Oct. 4, prominent figures, such as Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright and Hays CISD Performing Arts Center Auditorium Namesake Gerald Babbitt  spoke highly of the twice-retired director. The dedication comes after Gerdes was named head band director of DMS in 1985 when it opened its doors. Since then, Gerdes has spent the last 38 years de...

Everyone has a role in creating safe homes
Community, News
Everyone has a role in creating safe homes
The following article is the first installment of a four-week series focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violen...
October 11, 2023
You will never get these days back
Editorials, Opinions
You will never get these days back
"One day, you're 17 and you're planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterd...
October 11, 2023
Most Read
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
Kyle, News
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
September 27, 2023
With the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, TXB (or Texas Born) celebrated its grand opening at 145 Lehman Road in Kyle on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The family of r...
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
By Staff Report 
October 5, 2023
In an email from Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright, it was announced that earlier this week a 15-year-old student was found deceased in their h...
Sex offender sentenced to probation in DS
Main
Sex offender sentenced to probation in DS
October 11, 2023
DRIPPING SPRINGS —Thomas Edward Watt accepted a plea deal for a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony, after concealing a ...
New art bench in Wimberley honors café’s legacy
Community, News...
New art bench in Wimberley honors café’s legacy
October 4, 2023
WIMBERLEY — First, it was Forister’s in the 1940s, then it became Dinner Bell. In 1981, it was purchased by the Calkins family and became the Cypress ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.