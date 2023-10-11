Dahlstrom hits high note with fine arts dedication

Leroy Gerdes gives a celebratory speech after the new Dahlstrom Middle School Leroy Gerdes Fine Arts Wing is unveiled. During the dedication ceremony on Oct. 4, prominent figures, such as Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright and Hays CISD Performing Arts Center Auditorium Namesake Gerald Babbitt spoke highly of the twice-retired director. The dedication comes after Gerdes was named head band director of DMS in 1985 when it opened its doors. Since then, Gerdes has spent the last 38 years de...