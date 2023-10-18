Subscribe
Tigers volleyball falls to the Westlake High School Chapparals
Dripping Springs Tiger junior Ashley Euston (No. 4) spikes over Chaps defenders Claire Wernli (No. 15) and Allie Hudgens (No. 14). Euston had four kills for the match and the Tigers were led by Henley Anderson (No. 22) with 16 kills. Photo by Albert Sanchez
Tigers volleyball falls to the Westlake High School Chapparals

WESTLAKE — Last Friday, the Dripping Springs Tigers Volleyball team traveled to Westlake High School to take on the Chapparals. The Tigers lost the first two games and won the third game, but could not rally in the fourth game. The final score was Chaps 3, Tigers 1.

As the district season winds down, the Tigers remain in second place with a record of 11-2. Lake Travis High School is in first place with a record of 12-0 and Westlake High School and Austin High School are tied for third place, ...

