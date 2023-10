CONTRIBUTED Photo "I try to be loud and understanding so they can understand the game. I also make sure to give them a chance to ask questions if they need to. I try to be an example or maybe even participate in the game so they can see me as an easy-to-talk-to person,” said Brody Gabriel, who is in a practicum at Wimberley High School.

Wimberley High School students gain hands-on experience 'We are thankful for the experience that these professionals are giving our students to prepare them for the next step of their life'