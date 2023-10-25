Dripping Springs hosts Songwriters Festival

Three days of music at the Ninth Annual Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival featured more than 45 singer/songwriters and hundreds of music lovers who attended this year. Founded in 2014, Destination Dripping Springs acquired the festival in 2020 and since then, the production has grown bigger, drawing more performers and listeners each year to the Historic Downtown area.

One of the artists, Madison Rodges (pictured right), was stung by a bee — luckily not while she wa...