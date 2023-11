The Dripping Springs High School Girls Cross Country team is advancing to the UIL State Meet after placing second at the Region IV-6A Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Corpus Christi. Pictured left, front row (from left): Rylea Bernhard, Laurel Hoskovec and Callie Schumacher. Back row (from left): Lauren Velasco, Rebecca Nolan, Sofia Vences, Lucy Fredenburg, Mia Simons, Alexa Velasco, Madison Johnson and Emmy Ashby. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dripping Springs Girls Cross Country advances to UIL State meet Staff Report DRIPPING SPRINGS — For the 10th consecutive year, the Dripping Springs High School Girls Cross Country team is advancing to the UIL State Meet after placing second at the Region IV6A Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Corpus Christi.