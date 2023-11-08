Subscribe
Hays County supports Operation Green Light initiative
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The Hay County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation at its meeting on Oct. 24, supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans in Hays County.
Community, Hays County, News
Staff Report on
November 8, 2023
Hays County supports Operation Green Light initiative

HAYS COUNTY— The Hays County Veteran Services Office is bringing Operation Green Light to Hays County to honor all men and women who have selflessly served the country and the community in the armed forces.

This national event, hosted by the National Association of Counties (NaCo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) and sponsored by Amazon, aims to create awareness for veterans by lighting buildings green from Nov. 6-12.

“This is to encourage citizens across the county and in our community to change out the lights on their porches and homes to green lights to help bring awareness to our veterans and promote Veterans Day coming up on Nov. 11,” said Hays County Veteran Services Director Jude Prather.

The color green represents mental health awareness, according to Hays County Veteran Services Officer Michael Hernandez.

“I’m a big advocate for mental health,” Hernandez said. “By shining a green light, county governments and our residents will let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.”

This will be the first time this event will occur in Hays County. HCVSO is encouraging as many citizens as possible to participate. Cities throughout the county such as San Marcos, which will light up its city hall green, will be joining in various ways.

The Hays County Commissioners Court also adopted a proclamation at its meeting on Oct. 24, supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans in Hays County.

“Hays County appreciates the sacrifices of our United States military personnel and believes specific recognition should be given,” the proclamation stated. “The Hays County Commissioners Court … hereby proclaims Nov. 6-12 as Operation Green Light for Veterans in Hays County.”

In observance of Operation Green Light, the Hays County Courthouse will be lit green and all citizens are encouraged to recognize and honor “all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying a green light in a window of their place of business or residence,” the proclamation continued.

“Our office stands united in unwavering support of our veterans,” said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra. “Our hope is that the green light displays gratitude and shines awareness, reminding us all to stand by our veterans. Let this be a symbol of deep appreciation for all those who selflessly served our nation and community.”

Empty Bowls raises record funds
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Empty Bowls raises record funds
Dripping Springs Helping Hands hosted the 26th Annual Empty Bowl Project on Sunday, Nov. 5. The event, which was held at Dripping Springs Ranch Park, ...
November 8, 2023
Hays County Brown Santa looks for elf volunteers
Buda, Community, Dripping Springs, Hays County, Kyle, News, San Marcos, Wimberley
Hays County Brown Santa looks for elf volunteers
HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Brown Santa program has started its annual drive for money, food and toys to assist families in need in Hays County. The...
November 8, 2023
Kyle residents discuss transportation
Community, Hays County, News
Kyle residents discuss transportation
HAYS COUNTY — Once a small nation of horse and buggies and electric street carts, to a growing population and gas powered vehicles, now to hybrids and...
November 8, 2023
How I met my sister-friends
Editorials, Opinions
How I met my sister-friends
We all have people, places, or things that we cherish that create memories and bonds that last for a lifetime. For me, my college years were some of t...
November 8, 2023
Most Read
November 2023 Election Coverage
Breaking News, Hays County...
November 2023 Election Coverage
By Staff Report 
November 7, 2023
These are the unofficial election results as of 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 7. Results will remain unofficial until canvassed and certified. *State proposition...
Local fruit stand turned bakery celebrates 18 years
Dripping Springs, News
Rolling in love and cinnamon rolls
Local fruit stand turned bakery celebrates 18 years
November 1, 2023
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Customers are greeted with the sweet smell of fresh cinnamon rolls and other pastries at 8 a.m. when Rolling in Thyme and Dough op...
Hays CISD Board of Trustees approves designs
Buda, Education...
Hays CISD Board of Trustees approves designs
November 1, 2023
BUDA — With a 7-0 vote, the Hays CISD Board of Trustees approved multiple projects at its Oct. 23 meeting. The first was a schematic design for the ad...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.