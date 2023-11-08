Hays County supports Operation Green Light initiative

HAYS COUNTY— The Hays County Veteran Services Office is bringing Operation Green Light to Hays County to honor all men and women who have selflessly served the country and the community in the armed forces.

This national event, hosted by the National Association of Counties (NaCo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) and sponsored by Amazon, aims to create awareness for veterans by lighting buildings green from Nov. 6-12.

“This is to encourage citizens across the county and in our community to change out the lights on their porches and homes to green lights to help bring awareness to our veterans and promote Veterans Day coming up on Nov. 11,” said Hays County Veteran Services Director Jude Prather.

The color green represents mental health awareness, according to Hays County Veteran Services Officer Michael Hernandez.

“I’m a big advocate for mental health,” Hernandez said. “By shining a green light, county governments and our residents will let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.”

This will be the first time this event will occur in Hays County. HCVSO is encouraging as many citizens as possible to participate. Cities throughout the county such as San Marcos, which will light up its city hall green, will be joining in various ways.

The Hays County Commissioners Court also adopted a proclamation at its meeting on Oct. 24, supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans in Hays County.

“Hays County appreciates the sacrifices of our United States military personnel and believes specific recognition should be given,” the proclamation stated. “The Hays County Commissioners Court … hereby proclaims Nov. 6-12 as Operation Green Light for Veterans in Hays County.”

In observance of Operation Green Light, the Hays County Courthouse will be lit green and all citizens are encouraged to recognize and honor “all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying a green light in a window of their place of business or residence,” the proclamation continued.

“Our office stands united in unwavering support of our veterans,” said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra. “Our hope is that the green light displays gratitude and shines awareness, reminding us all to stand by our veterans. Let this be a symbol of deep appreciation for all those who selflessly served our nation and community.”