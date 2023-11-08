Wimberley receives nearly $1.4M sidewalk grant for Ranch Road 12

WIMBERLEY – Pedestrian safety in downtown Wimberley will take a major step with the award of a nearly $1.4 million federal grant administered through the Texas Transportation Commission.

The project will construct 6-foot to 12-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides of Ranch Road 12 between Old Kyle Road, near downtown Wimberley, to the intersection at FM 3237. The project will also add a pedestrian hybrid beacon and signage.

“We are so grateful for the funds for this much-needed project,” said Wimberley Mayor Pro Tem Rebecca Minnick in a news release. “It was definitely a team effort. City staff did an outstanding job preparing the grant and TxDot has been a very supportive partner from the beginning.”

The $1,389,280 grant requires the city to contribute engineering costs that could amount to about 20% of the total cost of the project. Wimberley City Administrator Tim Patek said that the city had set aside American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for this purpose. If additional funds are needed, they will come out of allocations in the approved city budget.

TxDOT will be providing more details at the end of the month on specific steps and timeline, according to Patek.

“We have a basic schematic [design] now and will begin the process and soon as we can,” he said.

The grant is included in $345 million in federal funds and $35 million in transportation development credits to support a variety of bicycle and pedestrian planning and infrastructure projects throughout the state. This award distributes funds available for projects in nonurban areas, with a population of 5,000 or less and in small urban areas with a population of 5,001 to 50,000.

“Not only will pedestrian safety be significantly improved, this sidewalk will [also] benefit Wimberley’s small business community in a big way,” said Minnick.