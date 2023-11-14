Subscribe
Greater San Marcos Partnership announces new president, CEO
Mike Kamerlander was named the new president and CEO of The Greater San Marcos Partnership. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)
Staff Report
November 14, 2023
Greater San Marcos Partnership announces new president, CEO

SAN MARCOS — Mike Kamerlander was named the new president and CEO of The Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP).

“We’re excited to have Mike as our new CEO,” said GSMP Interim-President Will Conley. “His leadership and expertise will be invaluable in guiding GSMP into its next phase of growth and development.”

Kamerlander brings with him more than a decade of experience, where he has demonstrated his ability to spearhead successful initiatives and foster collaboration resulting in tangible economic benefits in the communities he has represented, Conley added.

Kamerlander fills the role vacated by Jason Giulietti in May. He comes to the GSMP from Lockhart Economic Development where he served as director. Prior to his time spent in Lockhart, Kamerlander served as an assistant director of economic development for the city of San Antonio; executive director of the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation; and vice president at the GSMP, according to a news release.

While in Lockhart, Kamerlander developed the city’s first economic development strategic plan to promote Lockhart as a destination for job creation and investment. The successful program saw the development of a LEDC-owned 75 acre-acre industrial park housing Lockhart’s most recent announcement, The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen treat manufacturer, investing $46 million and creating 100 new jobs.

Other projects include Millscale Metalworks, Visionary Fiber Technologies’ expansion and RealCold which will build a 300,000 square-foot cold storage warehouse in Lockhart servicing the Austin/San Antonio corridor.

“Having spent my entire career in the Austin-San Antonio corridor and 6 years with GSMP directly, I’m thrilled to get to work in this new role continuing the organization’s important mission to improve the economies of Hays and Caldwell Counties,” Kamerlander said. “I have incredible gratitude for the board’s support in me and I look forward to working with them and the regional economic development organizations that make this part of Texas the best for business.”

He received his Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) certificate in 2019. He is originally from Orlando, Florida but has lived and worked in the Austin region for more than 20 years.

“Mike is the right leader for the GSMP,” said Chairman of the Board for GSMP Dr. Gene Bourgeois. “Mike’s background and business development skills will help strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our presence as a regional economic development organization.”

Kamerlander received his bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin. He will begin his new role on Nov. 15.

