Local student excels in water polo
Graphic by Hays CISD
By Gavin Resendez Lopez on
December 6, 2023
Local student excels in water polo

Water polo has only recently become a sport available for the students of Hays CISD, with 2022-23 being the first season. However, it is quickly becoming a known and loved sport within the student body as the players and coaches are putting passion and energy into the game and into promoting it to the students and fans. With this, in addition to high school football, basketball and baseball stars, schools are now starting to have stars in aquatic sports. A prime example is Alissa Villarreal of Lehman High School.

