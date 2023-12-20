Santa brings cheer, Grinch instills fear

PHOTO BY BRITTANY KELLEY Santa and his elves ride through downtown Kyle for the annual Santa Rides. First responders drove Santa around the city, in various neighborhoods each night, to visit children and their families.
PHOTO BY BRITTANY KELLEY
The Grinch poses menacingly as he trails behind Santa in a cage with Max, his dog. He was captured by the Kyle Police Department on Dec 1.
PHOTO BY BRITTANY KELLEY
