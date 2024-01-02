City of Buda to host open house for Middle Creek Drive Rehabilitation Project

BUDA — The city of Buda is hosting an open house to share more information on the Middle Creek Drive Rehabilitation Project.

As part of the voter-approved 2021 Buda Bonds Proposition A Projects, the city of Buda is planning to rehabilitate Middle Creek Drive. The rehabilitation will address ground water and repair the pavement to improve the condition and extend the life of the roadway.

A virtual open house will be Jan. 2-19 at BudaBonds.com and an in-person open house will occur from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Buda City Hall.

The comment period will be open from Tuesday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 19. Comments can be submitted during the in-person open house, through the website at BudaBonds.com, by email at budabonds@budatx.gov, or by mail to Buda Bonds Projects, PO Box 5459, Austin, TX 78763.