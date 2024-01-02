Subscribe
Drought Stage 3 is in effect for Buda
January 2, 2024
BUDA – The city of Buda has declared an Alarm Drought Stage 3.

While there have been periods of rainfall in the month of December 2023, the precipitation was insufficient to bring the region out of drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Hays County and surrounding counties remaining in “D3 – Extreme Drought” as of Dec. 26, 2o23.

All Buda residents and businesses are asked to adhere to water restrictions delineated for Stage 3 beginning Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Odd numbered residences can water on Wednesdays only; even numbered residences can water on Thursdays only; and commercial and multi-family can water on Tuesdays only.

For more information, visit www.budatx.gov/232/Water-Conservation.

