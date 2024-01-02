Subscribe
Residents invited to attend open house
January 2, 2024
KYLE – The city of Kyle will host a community open house to provide residents and shareholders with updates and the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the Kyle Parkway/Lehman Extension, Bunton Creek Road, and Windy Hill Road Bond Projects at a Neighborhood Update event from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at the Kyle Public Works Building, located at 520 RM 150 in Kyle.

In November 2022, city of Kyle Voters approved Proposition A, which is a road bond for eight transportation projects across Kyle totaling 10.3 total miles of new location, reconstruction and widening projects to improve the city’s transportation network. These projects will provide additional capacity to support current and future traffic, strengthen connections between the east and west sides of Kyle and construct key segments of the Vybe trail system, according to a news release.

The come-and-go style event will provide residents a unique opportunity to delve into the details of the projects, giving residents the chance to absorb specifics, understand project timelines and see how these improvements will benefit the community.

There will be various stations offering detailed information about each project with multiple ways for attendees to record comments and suggestions. According to the city, input gathered during the Neighborhood Update will play an essential role in making sure the Road Bond Projects meet the expectations and needs of Kyle residents.

For more information, visit KyleBonds.com.

