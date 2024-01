CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024

Baby Stephen Nawar Sharp was born at 2:54 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 to Norelle Alkassawat and Stevie-Ray Sharp at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long; the delivering provider was Dr. Virginia Smith. Alkassawat said that baby Stephen shares a birthday with his maternal grandfather.