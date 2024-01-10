HCSO arrests man for Christmas day murder

KYLE — Edward Jesus Hernandez, 22, has been arrested for the Christmas day murder of 30-year-old Josué Javier Soto.

At approximately 6:47 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2023, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Railyard Drive in Kyle where deputies located Josué deceased.

Hernandez, Soto’s brother-in-law, was observed walking away from the scene and detained.

The victim’s wife, Heschel Soto, stated that Hernandez moved onto the property app...