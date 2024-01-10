Subscribe
HCSO arrests man for Christmas day murder
Ashley Kontnier on
January 10, 2024
HCSO arrests man for Christmas day murder

KYLE — Edward Jesus Hernandez, 22, has been arrested for the Christmas day murder of 30-year-old Josué Javier Soto.

Edward Jesus Hernandez

At approximately 6:47 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2023, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Railyard Drive in Kyle where deputies located Josué deceased.

Hernandez, Soto’s brother-in-law, was observed walking away from the scene and detained.

The victim’s wife, Heschel Soto, stated that Hernandez moved onto the property app...

Slice Street Pizza cuts ribbon
Business, Community, Dripping Springs, News
Slice Street Pizza cuts ribbon
Slice Street Pizza is ready to serve up slices fresh from the oven after its ribbon cutting held on Monday, Jan. 8, at 333 East US Highway 290 #401 in...
January 10, 2024
Local cheerleaders head to State
Dripping Springs, Main, News, Wimberley
Local cheerleaders head to State
Walking toward their bus, all that the Dripping Springs High School cheerleaders could see were students, staff, parents and community members outside...
January 10, 2024
Hays CISD cheer competes at UIL Spirit State
Buda, Community, Kyle, News
Hays CISD cheer competes at UIL Spirit State
The Lehman High School Cheerleaders pose for a photo before driving to Fort Worth for the 2024 Texas UIL Spirit State Championship, held Jan. 6-8. The...
January 10, 2024
Male deceased after HCSO involved shooting
Breaking News, Hays County...
Male deceased after HCSO involved shooting
By Staff Report 
January 5, 2024
At 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Hunter Creek Cove. The call...
Hays County hand-delivers jury summons
Breaking News, Hays County...
Hays County hand-delivers jury summons
By Staff Report 
January 4, 2024
(Editor's Note: This post was updated at 12:25 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 to reflect that all jury summonses were sent to prospective jurors.) HAYS COUNTY...
