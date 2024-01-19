Barrera sentenced to 60 years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

HAYS COUNTY — On Thursday, Jan. 18, Tony Robert Barrera III, 44, was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by a Hays County jury, according to a press release from Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins. The jury sentenced Barrera, a habitual offender, to 60 years imprisonment for the fentanyl charge and 50 years imprisonment for the possession of the firearms charge.

According to jail records, Barrera was booked into the Hays County Jail on July. 20, 2022.

453rd District Court Judge Sherri K. Tibbe presided over the case, which

was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Christopher Griffith and Elizabeth Schmidt.

Following the verdict, ADA Griffith said, “We appreciate the hard work and diligence of the jury, as well as the dedicated efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in this case. Hopefully the verdict in this case resonates with anyone dealing narcotics, especially fentanyl, in Hays County and makes them reconsider their actions.”

“When I came to office, I promised serious consequences in fentanyl cases. It seems that Hays County juries agree that fentanyl will not be tolerated in our county. I commend the work of SMPD and Buda PD in making our community that much safer,” Higgins added.

The case was investigated by detectives with the San Marcos Police Department, with the assistance of officers with the Buda Police Department.