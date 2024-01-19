Subscribe
Barrera sentenced to 60 years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
Contributed Graphic
Breaking News, Buda, Hays County, Main, News, San Marcos
Staff Report on
January 19, 2024
Barrera sentenced to 60 years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

HAYS COUNTY — On Thursday, Jan. 18, Tony Robert Barrera III, 44, was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by a Hays County jury, according to a press release from Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins. The jury sentenced Barrera, a habitual offender, to 60 years imprisonment for the fentanyl charge and 50 years imprisonment for the possession of the firearms charge.

Tony Robert Barrera III

According to jail records, Barrera was booked into the Hays County Jail on July. 20, 2022.
453rd District Court Judge Sherri K. Tibbe presided over the case, which

was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Christopher Griffith and Elizabeth Schmidt.
Following the verdict, ADA Griffith said, “We appreciate the hard work and diligence of the jury, as well as the dedicated efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in this case. Hopefully the verdict in this case resonates with anyone dealing narcotics, especially fentanyl, in Hays County and makes them reconsider their actions.”
“When I came to office, I promised serious consequences in fentanyl cases. It seems that Hays County juries agree that fentanyl will not be tolerated in our county. I commend the work of SMPD and Buda PD in making our community that much safer,” Higgins added.
The case was investigated by detectives with the San Marcos Police Department, with the assistance of officers with the Buda Police Department.

DSHS senior named to All-State Band
Dripping Springs, News
DSHS senior named to All-State Band
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs High School senior Drew Darilek was named to the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band after his...
January 17, 2024
Dripping Springs teen sings in the spotlight
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Dripping Springs teen sings in the spotlight
DRIPPING SPRINGS —  Following in the footsteps of his father, Ty Myers can’t remember a time when he was not singing on stage: “I kind of was born int...
January 17, 2024
Most Read
No name change
October 14, 2007
Re: Possible Kyle Parkway name change No! That would be stupid to change a name it just had engraved on the bridge and signs. What a waste of money! W...
Offensive woes cost Lehman in loss to Steele
October 19, 2007
by Chris Boehm Mistakes on offense hindered Lehman’s chance to end a five-game skid and upend the top team in District 26-4A. Lehman fell to Steele at...
Interested in animals?
October 19, 2007
Youth veterinary medicine project begins by Richard Parrish Hays County Extension Agent The Hays County 4-H and Youth Development program is sponsorin...
Letter to the Editor
October 19, 2007
Porterfield hug, Portland style Wow! I saw the new versions of The Free Press and All Around Hays publications, and I must say that they both look ver...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.