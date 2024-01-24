Kyle welcomes Texas Children’s Pediatrics

The Kyle location is Texas Children’s Pediatrics’ 20th Central Texas location. “Our goal is if a patient comes in, they should never have to leave here unless they need imaging or they need to see a specialist. Our pediatricians or nurse practitioners, they should be able to care for patients unless they have to go out and seek a specialist,” Gollins said. The office is located at 5120 S. FM 1626 in Kyle. To make an appointment at Texas Children’s Pediatrics Kyle Crossing, call 737-229-9970.