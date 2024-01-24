Subscribe
Kyle welcomes Texas Children’s Pediatrics
Dan Gollins, president of Texas Children’s Pediatrics, center, cuts the ribbon on the company’s newest office at Kyle Crossing. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER
Staff Report on
January 24, 2024
Kyle welcomes Texas Children’s Pediatrics

The Kyle location is Texas Children’s Pediatrics’ 20th Central Texas location. “Our goal is if a patient comes in, they should never have to leave here unless they need imaging or they need to see a specialist. Our pediatricians or nurse practitioners, they should be able to care for patients unless they have to go out and seek a specialist,” Gollins said. The office is located at 5120 S. FM 1626 in Kyle. To make an appointment at Texas Children’s Pediatrics Kyle Crossing, call 737-229-9970.

  • Former Kyle mayor Todd Webster, left, and current Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell catch up during the ribbon cutting event for Texas Children’s Pediatrics Kyle Crossing. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

  • Dan Gollins, president of Texas Children’s Pediatrics, center, cuts the ribbon on the company’s newest office at Kyle Crossing. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

