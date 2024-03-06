Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School senior HOSA student qualifies for State Leadership Conference
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Staff Report on
March 6, 2024
Dripping Springs High School senior HOSA student qualifies for State Leadership Conference

Jasmine Zogaib, a Dripping Springs High School health science senior, qualified for the 2024 Texas Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) State Leadership Conference after placing first in Prepared Speaking at the Area 1 competition in San Antonio. She will make her third consecutive state appearance, as she qualified in Prepared Speaking in 2022 and competed in Dental Science in 2023. The 2024 Texas HOSA State Leadership Conference will be held April 3-5 in Galveston.

