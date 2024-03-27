Dripping Springs, Main, News
Patriots’ Hall names new executive director
"Once you leave the military, it's hard to find [a community] if you don't know people [and] if you don't have folks with a common background. And so that camaraderie and that bringing folks together is what these veterans are looking for."
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Retired Lieutenant General Scott McKean was named the executive director of Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs — a 10-acre campus dedicated to providing services and resources to Central Texas veterans and their families.