Keep Texas Beautiful announces winners of Governor’s Community Achievement Awards

San Marcos receives state environment awards, landscape funding

SAN MARCOS — The city of San Marcos is one of 10 communities that earned the 2024 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) for outstanding community improvement.

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) also announced Argyle, Whitesboro, Alpine, Seabrook, Anna, Del Rio, Little Elm, Pearland and Garland as the other winners alongside San Marcos. The winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding for projects to be completed by the Texas Department of Transportation along state-maintain...