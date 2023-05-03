Subscribe
Hays CISD superintendent addresses fentanyl death
Graphic by Hays CISD
Education, Hays County, Main, News
Staff Report HAYS COUNTY on
May 3, 2023
Hays CISD superintendent addresses fentanyl death

HAYS COUNTY — Following the death of a 15-year-old Lehman High School student that occurred on April 11, Hays CISD sent parents the following email from superintendent Dr. Eric Wright.

Dear Hays CISD Family,

This morning, the Hays County Sheriff’s Department announced what we had feared – that the death of one of our 15-year-old students in April is suspected to be from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Her death is the 6th student we have lost to fentanyl since last summer. Our hearts are broken.

Ongoing Education Efforts

As you know, the district has been engaged in educating students and families about the dangers of counterfeit pills that are in our area and that are made with illegal fentanyl. We believe the efforts continue to be an important component in combating this deadly threat.

Visit www.hayscisd.net/fentanyl for a complete look at our education efforts.

Pre-Summer Reminder Campaign

As we approach the summer, we are stepping up our educational efforts to remind students that the fentanyl danger is still very real in our area. We will be providing assemblies to all of our secondary students featuring one of our parents who lost her child – a Hays CISD student – to fentanyl last August.

Here’s the email we sent you earlier about this.

The Full Fight

In addition to our general education campaign, we have also engaged lawmakers and law enforcement agencies locally, and at the state and federal levels. We know it will take everyone working together with a comprehensive approach to fighting this enemy. We are advocating for additional law enforcement resources on the front-lines of the fight and additional resources for youth-centered treatment programs for teenagers who are experiencing full opioid addictions. Current treatment programs have been overwhelmed in recent years because of fentanyl.

We Will Continue to Speak

Fentanyl is happening everywhere and it is among the leading causes of death among youth in the United States. Early on in our experience with fentanyl, we made the decision to speak about it. Not talking about it doesn’t help solve the problem. We will continue to speak about this and do everything we can to fight it. Thank you for your continued support of the district and your help in this fight.

Sincerely,

Eric

DS softball co-champs in 6A District 26
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
DS softball co-champs in 6A District 26
Game will be held to determine seeding DRIPPING SPRINGS — Senior Jordan Cox (15-3, 1.50 ERA) pitched a complete game shutout, her sixth, last Friday n...
April 26, 2023
Lady Lobos triumph over Lions
Lehman Lobos, Sports
Lady Lobos triumph over Lions
On Tuesday, April 18, the Lehman Lobos softball team traveled to Lockhart to take on the Lions. In exceptional fashion, the Lobos triumphed over the L...
April 26, 2023
Hays Heat competes in Austin
Community, Sports
Hays Heat competes in Austin
On Saturday, April 22, the Hays CISD Special Olympics team, Hays Heat, traveled to McNeil High School in Austin to compete in the Area 13 Special Olym...
April 26, 2023
Most Read
Doral staff, parents demand change
Buda, Main...
Doral staff, parents demand change
By By: Ashley Kontnier [email protected] 
April 19, 2023
‘Just because you tell me it’s fine, that doesn’t mean it’s fine. Especially when there is so much proof that it isn’t.’ BUDA — In November 2022, Dora...
Council approves three new stop signs in Kyle
Kyle, Main...
Council approves three new stop signs in Kyle
By Staff Report KYLE 
April 14, 2023
KYLE —  Kyle City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance to add four-way stop signs to three intersections during the Tuesday, April 4 meet...
New Wimberley HS assistant principal named
News, Wimberley
New Wimberley HS assistant principal named
April 19, 2023
WIMBERLEY — Wimberley ISD announced that Jason Giesen, a current teacher, has been named the next assistant principal of Wimberley High School. The WI...
Candidate forum held ahead of election
Kyle, Main...
Candidate forum held ahead of election
April 19, 2023
KYLE — A few seats on the Hays CISD Board of Trustees are up for grabs in the upcoming election. The Hays County League of Women Voters held a Hays CI...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.